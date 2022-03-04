Robert Pattinson couldn’t stop stealing socks from ‘The Batman’ set

Plenty of actors have gone on record and admitted they’ve stolen any number of cool props, costumes, or other memorabilia from the sets they’ve worked on. As the star of The Batman, a character who wears an iconic costume, drives a badass car, and boasts a number of sweet gadgets, Robert Pattinson had plenty of options to choose from.

Instead, he revealed during an interview with BBC Radio 1 that he got a talking to from Warner Bros. after stealing a suspiciously large number of socks. It’s perfectly in keeping with Pattinson’s offbeat personality that of all the things he could pilfer from The Batman’s mega budget production, it was the most innocuous of footwear.

One positive is that Pattinson has seemingly answered the question as to whether or not Bruce Wayne feels the need to keep his feet warm underneath his armored boots, but maybe his Bruce Wayne was barefoot by the last day of production if the leading man’s thievery did indeed necessitate studio intervention.

“I kept getting a talking to from Warner Bros. They’d say, ‘You know, it’s fine to have a few, but you take them every day. How many socks do you need, cause we’ve been shooting for a year?'”

Then again, given his penchant for regularly revealing false information to the press for no other reason than the fun of it, perhaps Pattinson wore a single pair of socks right the way through production, which would raise a whole other set of questions when the shoot dragged on for close to a year and a half as a result of the pandemic.