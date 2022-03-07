Robert Pattinson names the 3 franchises he’d love to join

Thanks to his roles in The Twilight Saga and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Robert Pattinson has already appeared in a pair of multi-billion dollar franchises, but it could become three sooner rather than later, depending on whether or not The Batman has the legs to reach the ten-figure mark at the box office.

Even if it doesn’t, we’re virtually guaranteed to be getting at least two sequels anyway, so it’s happening eventually. Pattinson’s self-imposed exile from studio-backed fare originally ended in the summer of 2020 when Christopher Nolan’s Tenet arrived, and it sounds as though he may have been bitten by the blockbuster bug all over again.

In an interview with Variety, the brand new Bruce Wayne was asked if he was familiar with Matt Reeves’ work before being offered the role of the Dark Knight, but Pattinson took things one step further by naming a trio of properties he’d actively love to be a part of.

“I love those Apes movies so much. There’s only been two movies — well, three now — where I wanted to do a sequel: the Apes movies, Sicario, and Dune. I saw both of the Apes movies in the cinema and I just thought what he could do with mo-cap was just so unbelievable. If he could do that with a monkey’s face, then he can get a performance out of me as well.

The good news for Pattinson is that The Maze Runner director Wes Ball’s continuation of Reeves’ Planet of the Apes trilogy remains on the cards under new ownership at Disney, while the start date for production on Denis Villenueve’s Dune: Part Two was recently pushed back from this summer to the fall ahead of an October 2023 release.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any more to come from Sicario after Day of the Soldado, but two out of three isn’t bad. Of course, whether or not Pattinson is able to manifest his dreams is into reality remains an altogether different question.