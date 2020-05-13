Robert Pattinson Refusing To Work Out For The Batman During Lockdown

The Great Lockdown, The Great Pandemic, The Great Pub Apocalypse, whatever denominator you choose for it, it’s had a big impact. Lockdowns aimed at curtailing the coronavirus’ spread forced film production to shut down, and forced actors to join the rest of us at home. Some are coping well, some are keeping in shape (did you see Chris Hemsworth’s workout?), and others, well…Others aren’t.

Stories have long rumbled about the struggle to get Robert Pattinson bulked up for The Batman and now, in a new interview with GQ, Pattinson has all but confirmed his ambivalence toward the modern obsession with the human temple. The actor revealed he’s been ignoring his trainer’s advice to keep fit while at home, telling the magazine:

“I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem… You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean—he wasn’t exactly ripped.”

The Batman Set Photos Reveal First Look At Robert Pattinson's Full Batsuit 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Good to know he’s rationalizing not exercising – also known as making up excuses. I’m not going to dig him out completely – as someone who gets a stitch just thinking about going to the gym, I have great sympathy with Pattinson. In an era where seemingly every A-List star is also a workout freak, it’s actually refreshing to hear from one who isn’t. But – and there’s a big but attached to this – Pattinson took on the role of Batman, a part which has been defined in this century as a human tank. If you loathe pumping iron, don’t take on a role that explicitly requires you to do so.

Mini-rant over. I have every confidence that by the time filming on The Batman restarts Patto will be in peak physical condition. Or they’ll just cheat and make him wear a muscle suit. I’m taking bets on the former. Consider that some workout motivation for you, Mr. P.