Watch: Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Awesome Workout Routine

Day 33 under the dome, and we’ve got what Chris Hemsworth describes as the first home workout posted since the lockdown. I can’t tell if he’s being sarcastic because I don’t watch any home workouts (if you do, feel free to verify). The Thor star has to keep fit for Love and Thunder though, which is currently in development, and may one day make it to production – for all our sakes, I hope it does.

Oh, the video. Hemsworth’s Instagram-posted workout is embedded below. Almost forgot.

So, my thoughts – I have a few, and not too few to mention. Firstly, I knew Hemsworth was Australian, but boy, he is really Australian. This might be the most Australian video I’ve ever seen. The only thing more Australian would be Hemsworth surfing on Bondi Beach while simultaneously barbecuing ribs with one hand and guzzling a keg of Fosters with the other. No, I’m not just lazily dropping stereotypes about an entire nation. Have a little respect. This isn’t The Sun.

The only other nugget that springs to mind from this video though concerns the God of Thunder’s home gym area. Hollywood stars and celebrities are not lacking for space – earning $76.4 million in the year of 2019 has not hurt Hem’s lockdown situation. It’s not a judgement, just a banal observation to go along with my banal stereotyping. I think next time I’ll skip straight to the comments.

Right on cue. No, I’m not going to ask for your own home workout videos. Even if I wanted to, it’s not something this website facilitates. And no, I don’t want to. Thor: Love and Thunder can’t come soon enough – any more of these home entertainment stories and society collapses. There’s a reason the real deal costs $200 million a pop, after all.