Robert Pattinson Reportedly Wants To Lead His Own Justice League Team

Warner Bros. and DC Films’ comic book output has been placed under a more intense spotlight than ever by the fanbase, which is largely down to the studio ignoring all of the praise being heaped on Zack Snyder’s Justice League to draw a line under the filmmaker’s section of the mythology, despite a huge number of online campaigns springing up in the aftermath to try and resurrect the SnyderVerse.

J.J. Abrams’ Superman reboot has also proved to be somewhat contentious, and there’s a lot of DCEU supporters out there who feel slighted that the studio is moving forward on projects they never asked for and don’t want, at the expense of the things they’d love to see. Next year we’re getting three different actors as Bruce Wayne in the space of eight months when Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton show up across The Batman and The Flash, with each of the respective names becoming the subject of boundless speculation.

The latest slice of scuttlebutt comes from insider Daniel Richtman, who offers that Matt Reeves’ rebooted Caped Crusader wants to lead his own version of the Justice League. Set photos appeared to confirm that variations of Superman, Wonder Woman and the Flash all exist within The Batman‘s pocket of the DC universe, but based on what we’ve seen so far, the filmmaker appears to be going for a more grounded aesthetic that doesn’t yet involve gods, monsters and metahumans.

Of course, this is far from the first time we’ve heard a similar claim, and you can guarantee it won’t be the last either. However, it’s something that won’t be coming together for at least a good few years yet, especially when even a studio as reactionary as WB wouldn’t be mad enough to green light a new version of Justice League when the Snyder Cut dust still hasn’t settled.