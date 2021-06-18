Robert Pattinson Reportedly Refusing To Work With Matt Reeves Again Unless He Apologizes

We’ve been hearing for months that director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson didn’t get along during shooting on The Batman, although none of the many reports detailing the purported fallout have been verified as of yet.

Of course, it’s not as if either of the two parties is going to come out publicly and say “Yeah, f*ck that guy” when there’s still nine months to go until the reboot hits theaters, so it’ll be all smiles and hugs for the foreseeable future regardless of what the truth may or may not be. A new leak offers that Pattinson is refusing to work with the Planet of the Apes filmmaker again unless he apologizes, although the information doesn’t extend to letting us know what he’s supposed to be apologizing for.

You’d imagine that the leading man signed a multi-picture contract with the studio when he first signed on, so if we take this latest slab of speculation at face value, then Reeves would more than likely be out on his ass when it came to sequels if Warner Bros. had to choose. However, we should point out that it’s an entirely unconfirmed tale, so it’s best not to read too much into the hearsay quite yet, although it can hardly be ruled out either given how often tales of interpersonal woe have been circulating online.

As long as it doesn’t affect the overall quality of The Batman then fans won’t care in the slightest whether or not the two major players in the production weren’t the best of friends, unless of course Pattinson does refuse to work with Reeves again, in which case we’ll be hearing all about it in the aftermath of the Dark Knight’s next adventure.