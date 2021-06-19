Robert Pattinson Reportedly Worried That Zoe Kravitz Will Overshadow Him In The Batman

As strange as it may sound, Batman hasn’t always been the major selling point, driving force or standout feature of his solo back catalogue, which somewhat belies the Caped Crusader’s status as one of the most popular and instantly recognizable fictional characters on the planet, one that’s headlined a string of feature films to have brought in billions of box office dollars.

Jack Nicholson took top billing in Tim Burton’s 1989 original ahead of Michael Keaton, and he went home with a substantially bigger paycheck for good measure, as well as first position in the marketing. Meanwhile, seeking to capitalize on his newfound status as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Jim Carrey was highlighted constantly throughout the buildup to Batman Forever, often at the expense of Val Kilmer, while Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze was front and center on the posters and pay scale for Batman & Robin.

Furthermore, Christopher Nolan may have shifted the focus back towards Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins, but nobody stood a chance against Heath Ledger’s incendiary and instantly iconic turn as the Joker in The Dark Knight, with the late actor dominating the headlines and discourse coming out of the movie’s release in the summer of 2008.

To that end, a new leak that emanated on Reddit offers that Robert Pattinson is concerned that he’ll be overshadowed by Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman in The Batman, but there’s no word on why the leading man is worried about someone else stealing the spotlight, or how she’s alleged to have walked away with the entire film, so it’s best not to read too far into the speculation for now. Especially when Pattinson is the subject of near-constant scuttlebutt regarding his performance and/or behavior on set.