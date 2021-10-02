Robert Pattinson Reveals The Pros And Cons Of Acting In The Batman Suit

Advances in technology mean that superhero costumes can now be created entirely through CGI, meaning that actors in big budget comic book adaptations often have the opportunity to wear nothing more than a motion capture leotard that the effects team will turn into an armored outfit of some description in post-production.

Of course, Robert Pattinson didn’t have that luxury on the set of The Batman, and neither did any of his predecessors. Luckily, we’re a long way away from the days of Michael Keaton sporting 60 pounds of rubber than rendered him practically deaf and unable to move his head without twisting his whole upper body, but suiting up as the Dark Knight still doesn’t seem like the most comfortable way to spend hours every day for months at a time.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures premiere party, Pattinson revealed the pros and cons of getting to play one of the world’s most iconic characters, and trying to deliver a worthwhile performance while encased in his Batsuit.

“It’s a strange feeling, I had moments when I was shooting, when you just caught a glimpse of yourself in a reflection and you be like, ‘Am I actually doing this, this is crazy’. It’s a combination of the suit does a lot of the work for you, but then when you need to do some work you have to really fight it. But it’s a very special feeling to put it on though.”

We’re just a couple of weeks away from a brand new full-length trailer premiering at DC FanDome, where we’ll see much more of both Pattinson and his costumed alter ego in action than we did in last year’s teaser. Expectations are high, with fans mourning yesterday as The Batman‘s planned release date, so let’s hope the leading man and director Matt Reeves have pulled it off.