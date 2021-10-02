The Batman Trends As Fans Remember Original Release Date

It’s incredible to think of how different the movie industry would look right now if it wasn’t for the pandemic, with audiences still waiting on a huge number of titles that they should have seen a long time ago. The perfect example is No Time to Die, which isn’t releasing domestically until next week, eighteen months behind schedule.

Spare a thought for poor Top Gun: Maverick, though, which was first announced for the summer of 2019, but ended up being shunted all the way back to May 2022. When shooting on Matt Reeves’ The Batman began, the latest reboot for the Dark Knight was penciled in for June 2021, before optimistically finding itself pushed to October 1.

Then, it was hit with another delay to its current March 2022 bow, but fans haven’t forgotten. As you can see from the reactions below, some people were even happy to transport themselves to an alternate timeline where they’d finally gotten to see the movie on opening day.

The Batman would've been released today… the next trailer comes out in 15 days. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/UGtpYFlHuT — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) October 1, 2021

In another timeline, The Batman hit theaters today. https://t.co/lbjoBfA33o — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 1, 2021

When #TheBatman was suppose to debut today



P a i n

pic.twitter.com/OLJO4uJdWI — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) October 1, 2021

Didn’t need that painful reminder that the Batman was suppose to be released today pic.twitter.com/hGAPYYjTiJ — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) October 1, 2021

OMG GUYS #TheBatman WAS INCREDIBLE!



It turned me into a Batman fan FOR LIFE!



Battinson is going to be known as one of the greats and one of the most accurate! When he killed all those thugs you could really feel the power of Batman through the screen 😎



I understand Batman now https://t.co/ikCwPOA1sO — Super Tuber Eddie (@SuperTuberEddie) October 1, 2021

The Batman Merch Reveals Another Great Look At Robert Pattinson's Batsuit 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

just got done watching the batman, honestly this movie was a 10/10 i dont wanna spoil anything but the actions scenes were amazing, the story was dark and gritty and the post credits scene bro OMG y'all just HAVE to watch this pic.twitter.com/HgFQLDn5Ps — nat. 💀 (@whoIeIottanat) October 1, 2021

Crying, shaking, and spitting up as the reality sets in that if COVID didn’t happen I would be seeing The Batman in theaters tonight….nobody talk to me I’m in mourning — Scarrett Stalker (@GWalker4509) October 1, 2021

All of those who're either disappointed or bitter that #TheBatman was delayed from today: find and watch BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN 1-2. The first one is stellar noir while the second appeals more to the general bat fans. Either way, you're in for a good time. #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/7lzbykV7p0 — Akos Peterbencze (@ilovemoviesmor1) October 1, 2021

Just saw The Batman!



It was pretty good, definitely better than I was expecting.



The hour long sex scene between Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz on top of the batmobile overstayed it's welcome a bit, though.



8/10 Batman does in fact go down pic.twitter.com/NPrlKIVUtX — Nora 'Symbiote Simp' VA (@Nora_Synth) October 1, 2021

On the plus side, it’s only two weeks until we get a brand new full-length trailer at DC FanDome, even if March 2022 feels like a long way away. Let’s hope that The Batman is more than worth the wait, after the cast and crew were forced to endure one of the longest and most tortured productions of the COVID-19 era.