No Time To Die Officially Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Eighteen months behind schedule, and No Time to Die has finally exploded into theaters overseas, where it’s poised to score one of the biggest opening weekends the international box office has seen in a long time. Domestic audiences have to wait another week, though, but the good news is that critics are digging Daniel Craig’s swansong as James Bond.

Craig’s era has seen his odd-numbered films fare better than his even installments, with first and third outings in Casino Royale and Skyfall largely regarded as superior to Quantum of Solace and Spectre. Hopes were high for his fifth globetrotting adventure, so it’ll come as a relief to discover that No Time to Die is officially certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% score from almost 150 reviews.

James Bond Heads To Italy In New No Time To Die Set Photos 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s beneath the 94% of Casino Royale and Skyfall‘s 92%, but a good amount in front of Quantum of Solace‘s 64% and Spectre‘s 63%. Being ranked as the third-best of a five-film saga doesn’t sound like an accomplishment you’d want to shout from the rooftops, but two of Craig’s movies comfortably rank as top-tier Bond, so it’s hardly an embarrassment either.

The leading man has already admitted that he doesn’t care in the slightest who succeeds him as 007, but at least he’s going out in suitably spectacular fashion looking at the enthusiasm to have greeted No Time to Die so far.