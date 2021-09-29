No Time To Die Reactions Praise A Fitting Farewell For Daniel Craig’s 007

The groundswell of buzz building around No Time to Die has only been intensifying over the last week or so, with the 25th installment in the legendary James Bond franchise premiering internationally tomorrow, before coming to theaters in the United States on October 8.

Not only is it Daniel Craig’s final outing in the role, but Eon Productions heads Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have admitted 007 is at a critical juncture moving forward, with Amazon having recently acquired MGM. Throw in an eighteen-month delay, and you can see why No Time to Die has been matching Avengers: Endgame in United Kingdom ticket pre-sales.

Of course, it’s all for nought if the movie doesn’t deliver, and the first reactions to Craig’s fond farewell have started rolling in. As you can see below, the general consensus is that it marks a fitting goodbye to the current incumbent of the tux, delivering action and emotion in equal measure.

No Time To Die is everything I wanted & more! A great farewell to Daniel Craig but honestly I wanted more Rami Malek! Yes it's long but whenever it felt like it was about to drag, it jumped right back in with adrenaline! Action packed from the start! Classic Bond! 🔥 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/Swuoh2o8Sd — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) September 28, 2021

Really enjoyed #NoTimeToDie; there were a few story/pacing issues that lessen its impact somewhat, but it is totally wonderful big budget filmmaking, with a strong personality and point-of-view. It also packed an unexpected emotional punch, along with all the actual punching. pic.twitter.com/H9nixFuYMQ — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) September 28, 2021

Holy crap. #NoTimeToDie heart-stopping action. Awesome story and the ladies of Bond are ass-kicking good. How can a film and franchise be so terrific? Credit to Cary Joji Fukunaga for terrific writing and a brilliant Bond. Thank you. And thank you Daniel Craig pic.twitter.com/l3jcEU2WKc — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) September 28, 2021

Ok so #NoTimeToDie —- I could probably chart a graph of all the highs (magnificent action) and lows (head-scratching casting choices) but ultimately I have no doubt fans will love it. Not the ending I was expecting, either. — Mara Reinstein (@MaraReinstein) September 28, 2021

Everyone’s going to be talking about that #NoTimeToDie ending but it’s the opening minutes – which reminded me of Joe Wright’s HANNA – that stand out as its best, and make it clear that there is life beyond the franchise’s most familiar beats. — erickohn (@erickohn) September 28, 2021

GIVE ANA DE ARMAS EVERY ROLE EVER. I wish she was in #NoTimeToDie more but my God, she was perfect! Hilarious and a bad ass. I love her. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is heavily felt and that's a GREAT thing. And Daniel Craig…wow. Bravo 007, bravo!! 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/npvNSQ2P8D — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) September 28, 2021

NO TIME TO DIE is mostly nonsense, Roger Moore-level absurd plot. But I love Roger Moore and was in the mood for a ridiculous plot. Craig is great. (Though the ending tries to go for something poignant and heavy and I wasn’t into that part.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) September 28, 2021

NO TIME TO DIE: Need more time to process, but I really liked it a lot — def better than Quantum & Spectre. It’s #DanielCraig’s most grounded and — dare I say it? — most intimate take on #JamesBond with a powerful, unexpected & very emotional payoff. Def worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/q5ladwndg0 — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) September 28, 2021

NO TIME TO DIE is very good. I’m more relieved than anything else. I was worried going in.



It’s somehow the silliest and most serious Daniel Craig outing. Mostly the former. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) September 28, 2021

If I were to rank the Daniel Craig films right now I’d say….



1. Casino Royale

2. Skyfall

3. No Time To Die

4. Specter

5. Quantum Of Solace



Big jump from the bottom two to the top three pic.twitter.com/dsUrTn21NT — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) September 28, 2021

NO TIME TO DIE ends this era of James Bond with a grand & spectacular finale. Wraps up the plots from previous films while pushing the boundaries of what the character can deliver. Rami Malek is one creepy Bond villain. Exciting, well-crafted & emotional. A toast to Daniel Craig! pic.twitter.com/80hLbNaGPQ — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) September 28, 2021

#NoTimeToDie might not be the Bond you are expecting but it’s the Bond that we need to round out the Craig era. It delivers what you want and packs a genuine emotional punch. It delivers the trademark beats with some bold, brave, and fresh creative choices. AVOID ALL SPOILERS! pic.twitter.com/pvUcoVmVU6 — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) September 28, 2021

#NoTimeToDie is utterly cinematic. The cast is brilliant. A beautiful send-off to Daniel Craig. This is top-notch Bond. The action will leave you breathless. It’s the best action movie of the year. pic.twitter.com/S938Z5TVlK — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) September 28, 2021

#NoTimeToDie: Fukunaga delivers an epic, rousing end to the Daniel Craig Bond saga, beautifully shot, featuring action that will blow your socks off, and performances unlike anything we’ve seen before in the franchise, with tons of full frontal male nudity and amazing stunts — Corey Atad (@CoreyAtad) September 28, 2021

I liked the way they weaved in the stories of Craig’s run while taking the character to places we have never seen. This is a Bond film that has the expected action and spectacle (and weird maniacal villain) but it also has a lot heart and heartbreak. It will be divisive tho! pic.twitter.com/cYrmr09q6X — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 28, 2021

The absolutely perfect way to bid farewell to Daniel Craig's time as 007. #NoTimeToDie throws back to every element that made his introduction in Casino Royale so iconic. A perfect blend of old and new, buckle up y'all this is as good as Bond can get. — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) September 28, 2021

The review embargo lifts today, so we’ll see if critics agree with the early reactions, which often have a reputation for veering into the hyperbolic. Fans won’t care in the slightest, though, and hopefully No Time to Die hits big at the box office to continue the industry’s recent resurgence that’s been too long in coming.