No Time To Die Reactions Praise A Fitting Farewell For Daniel Craig’s 007
The groundswell of buzz building around No Time to Die has only been intensifying over the last week or so, with the 25th installment in the legendary James Bond franchise premiering internationally tomorrow, before coming to theaters in the United States on October 8.
Not only is it Daniel Craig’s final outing in the role, but Eon Productions heads Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have admitted 007 is at a critical juncture moving forward, with Amazon having recently acquired MGM. Throw in an eighteen-month delay, and you can see why No Time to Die has been matching Avengers: Endgame in United Kingdom ticket pre-sales.
Of course, it’s all for nought if the movie doesn’t deliver, and the first reactions to Craig’s fond farewell have started rolling in. As you can see below, the general consensus is that it marks a fitting goodbye to the current incumbent of the tux, delivering action and emotion in equal measure.
-
-
-
The review embargo lifts today, so we’ll see if critics agree with the early reactions, which often have a reputation for veering into the hyperbolic. Fans won’t care in the slightest, though, and hopefully No Time to Die hits big at the box office to continue the industry’s recent resurgence that’s been too long in coming.