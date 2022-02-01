Robert Pattinson says there’s no such thing as a bad ‘Batman’ movie

For the most part, Batman has proven to be pretty consistent when it comes to headlining his own live-action blockbusters, bar a couple of exceptions both minor and notable.

Tim Burton’s 1989 original and its sequel hold a special place in the hearts of fans, while Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy has been widely lauded as some of the finest superhero cinema we’ve ever seen.

On the other side of the coin, the Joel Schumacher era still finds itself being blasted to smithereens a quarter of a century after Batman & Robin tanked the entire franchise, while Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League are still more than capable of generating heated debate.

However, in a surprising turn of events, The Batman star Robert Pattinson stated his belief to Total Film that there’s never been a bad movie featuring the Caped Crusader in a major role, something a lot of people are going to disagree with.

“Out of all the comic-book characters and that kind of movie, I’ve seen every single one of the movies in the cinema, which I can’t really say I’ve done for any other series. I was always really looking forward to them coming out. There was the combination of just being so attracted to it, but also feeling like it’d had a lot of movies made about it, and none of them are bad movies. People kind of sh*t on some of them, but they’re not actually bad. They all kind of completely achieve what they set out to achieve, and they’re all really interesting, according to their time and place. I don’t know. I just had a weird instinct about it. But I’ve always loved the character.”

You’d expect we’d get a much different answer if somebody had asked George Clooney if there’s such a thing as a terrible film starring the comic book icon, but we definitely didn’t have Pattinson defending the honor of Batman & Robin in a roundabout way on our bingo card for this year.