Robert Pattinson tells Zoë Kravitz hating ‘Twilight’ is ‘so 2010’

During a press tour for the release of The Batman, Zoë Kravitz admitted that Twilight wasn’t really her thing in front of Batman co-star and lead actor for the Twilight franchise, Robert Pattinson. Pattinson has not been one to shy away from his own dislike of the franchise that propelled him to stardom, having hilariously ripped into his character, Edward Cullen, and the premise of the whole story, but he wouldn’t let Kravitz off the hook that easily.

In the video now shared on Twitter via @pattinsonphotos, Kravitz stated that she hasn’t watched Twilight, adding “it’s not my taste.” Pattison jokingly teased back “it’s not even cool to be a hater anymore” continuing “that’s so 2010.” Kravitz stumbles over trying to defend herself and then remembers that she did actually see one of them, “I saw the first one because my best friend Sky, she kind of made me go. So I don’t really remember it… sorry.” We don’t know which is worse, having not seen it at all, or having seen it and not remembering. Pattinson’s dead eyes at this comment tell all. It’s all for fun, though, as the two laugh over it, leaving Kravitz with her head in her hands.

Zoë Kravitz says to Robert Pattinson that she didn't watch Twilight.



“It's not even cool to be a hater anymore. That’s so 2010.” pic.twitter.com/jEtTIR9L2n — Robert Pattinson Photos (@pattinsonphotos) February 24, 2022

Pattinson seems to have put his sparkly vampire days behind him, having worked on a number of more independent arthouse-style films such as The Lighthouse and Little Ashes, shying away from more shiny blockbuster-style films and carving a career as a fascinating and versatile actor.

He has made a return to the world of franchises though with The Batman (only natural that a vampire would turn into a bat), arguably one of the world’s most recognizable franchises that has seen three actors take on the role of the gravelly-voiced vigilante since 2005. Kravitz plays Catwoman aka Selina Kyle, opposite Pattinson’s Batman, a role that has previously been taken on by Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer amongst others.

The Batman is in theaters March 4.