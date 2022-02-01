Robert Pattinson wanted to play Batman because ‘he’s a freak’

Ever since The Twilight Saga ended a decade ago, Robert Pattinson has sought to play a number of challenging roles, the majority of which have seen him go all-in when it comes to his commitment and dedication to getting into character.

Whether it’s genuinely peeing his pants in Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse or masturbating himself to climax on camera in Salvador Dali biopic Little Ashes, the actor isn’t afraid to add perhaps a little too much realism into his performances.

As far as we’re aware, The Batman isn’t going to feature any scenes revolving around Bruce Wayne’s bodily fluids, but that doesn’t mean the part isn’t right in Pattinson’s wheelhouse.

Speaking to Total Film, the latest incumbent of the cape and cowl revealed that before he even knew Matt Reeves had written the script with him in mind for the title role, he kept checking in on the progress of the Dark Knight’s latest reboot, even though his agents were surprised he was so keen on a superhero gig.

“I was aiming for quite different stuff. Obviously it’s basically the jewel in the crown of the parts you can really get as an actor. But I’d never really thought I was anywhere close to doing it, and especially with the other parts I was attracted to at the time. I just kept obsessively checking up on it for the next year or so. Even my agents were like, ‘Oh, interesting. I thought you only wanted to play total freaks?’ And I was like, ‘He is a freak!'”

We’re little over a month away from The Batman coming to theaters, and all signs point to yet another strong turn from Pattinson. We haven’t seen him dive into full-blown action hero territory before, so the DC Comics adaptation looks to add another string to an increasingly-accomplished bow.