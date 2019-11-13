Robert Pattinson’s Batman Suit Rumored To Be Blue And Grey

With Robert Pattinson set to play Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Bat-fans are patiently awaiting their first glimpse at him in costume as the Dark Knight. The hero’s suit has evolved a lot over the years, going from the blue and grey fabric number worn by Adam West in the 1960s to the all-black – or sometimes very, very dark grey – armor donned by Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.

But it’s possible – just possible – that Pattinson’s look could actually turn the clock back a little and draw from the classic iterations of Batman instead of more recent costume designs. A new rumor has just emerged from TheComixKid over on Twitter, in which it’s claimed that The Batman‘s suit will be “a modernized take on the West costume.” It’s said that the outfit will be “incorporating Blues and Greys, but no longer yellow.”

To demonstrate the sort of thing we can apparently expect, an image of the hero’s look from The Batman animated series was attached.

Take this as a rumor, but we are hearing from a reliable source #TheBatman’s suit will be a modernized take on the West costume, incorporating Blues and Greys, but no longer yellow, but most importantly I’m told it will feature the white eyes, a little like this minus the yellow https://t.co/vnGP0OFwPe — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) November 12, 2019

Like TheComixKid says, just take this as a rumor for now. Still, it’s worth noting the detail that the suit is likely to include white lenses as opposed to the typical eye holes in the cowl that we’ve had in all previous versions. This is something that’s been widely rumored before, especially as Spider-Man and Deadpool have been portrayed with animated white eyes in recent years as well.

We might not have seen it, but Pattinson has actually worn the batsuit already. It may not be the final version that’ll appear in the film, but the actor did put on a costume as part of his screening process to land the part. Unfortunately, he admitted that his first time trying on the costume wasn’t as epic as you’d think, as it took five people to help him get into it.

The Batman goes into production next year and is due in cinemas on June 25th, 2021.