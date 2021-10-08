Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Lego Set Shows Batcave Battle With The Riddler

We’re getting new insights into possible plot points of Matt Reeve’s upcoming take on the caped crusader with the release of a new The Batman Lego set.

Featured in the collection is the Dark Knight’s Batcave, which, unlike previous movie installments, appears to be located beneath the Gotham City railway station rather than in the bowels of Wayne Manor. This is indicated to us from the “Wayne Terminus” sticker featured in the set.

The Lego set also teases a battle with Paul Dano’s The Riddler in the Batcave, as it’s labelled “Batcave: The Riddler Face-off.”

The total roster of characters, which you can see here via the official listing, includes Batman himself, Catwoman’s Selina Kyle (played by Zoë Kravitz in the upcoming film), The Riddler, Lt. James Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth and Bruce Wayne – Drifter. Check images from the bundle below.

That last character, Drifter, is an apparent alter ego for the playboy billionaire Bruce Wayne, as if he didn’t have enough already. More insights into that aspect of the film can be gleaned from the Lego set’s description:

“When Batman ventures out on his motorcycle, he can disguise himself as his alter ego, The Drifter. And, if he returns with any villains, the Batcave even has its own jail.”

The Batcave also includes space for the Batmobile, which can be bought in a separate pack that includes The Penguin.

The 581-piece Batcave build sells for $80 and is expected to be available from November 3rd.

The Batman is set to release sometime in 2022 and will kick off a new trilogy starring Robert Pattinson.