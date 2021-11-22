It’s felt like an eternity since The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale, but the wait for more live-action Star Wars content on Disney Plus is almost over, with The Book of Boba Fett set to hit streaming on December 29.

It was a grand reintroduction for Temuera Morrison’s bounty hunter in Din Djarin’s last batch of adventures, with the post-credits scenes setting things up nicely for Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand to assume control of the Tatooine criminal underworld.

A grimy crime thriller set in the Star Wars universe is an enticing prospect, but with Robert Rodriguez added to the executive producorial team and stepping behind the camera for at least a couple of episodes, we’re not going to be left wanting when it comes to the action scenes, either.

After all, Rodriguez’s “The Tragedy” was the most action-heavy installment of The Mandalorian to date, so it’s encouraging to hear the filmmaker tease during an interview with Empire that Boba is set to kick all sorts of intergalactic ass.

“We’ll see a lot more of his true character in this season. And you’ll definitely see him have to turn ‘barbarian mode’.”

Having endured as a fan favorite for decades, The Book of Boba Fett has been a long time coming, especially when a planned Anthology movie was nixed after Solo ended the experiment entirely. There are only a few weeks left to go, and for a lot of people, it can’t come soon enough.