‘Rogue One’ trends hard as fans celebrate the movie’s 5th anniversary

Ask any number of Star Wars fans to name the best movie of the Disney era, and there’s a very high probability that Rogue One is going to come out on top. It leaned less on nostalgia than The Force Awakens, justified its existence in a way that Solo didn’t, and never came close to splitting opinion like The Last Jedi or The Rise of Skywalker.

It’s been a long time since the feature-length side of a galaxy far, far away has unified the fanbase to the same degree as Gareth Edwards’ blockbuster, which used a single line of text from the opening crawl of A New Hope as the jumping-off point for an action-packed war epic that introduced a raft of instant fan favorites.

Today marks exactly five years to the day since Rogue One exploded into theaters, ultimately going to to earn over a billion dollars at the box office, and supporters of the film clearly haven’t forgotten.

#OnThisDay 5 years ago, December 16th, 2016 – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was released in theaters pic.twitter.com/ZrzVs9dvMg — Star Wars Archival (@SWArchival) December 16, 2021

5 years ago we saw Rogue One in theaters! pic.twitter.com/LyRK4iWh0q — Tessa “FireFox” VB (@tessateslafox) December 15, 2021

I saw Rogue One 5 years ago today. Still one of my favorite movie experiences and cried at the ending. My date fell asleep and snored halfway through the film. — roshistarpupil (@DG21or5) December 15, 2021

RT starwars: In three weeks, trust the Force. #RogueOne pic.twitter.com/DaUKHI6alu Sat Nov 26 23:43:27 +0000 2016 — kaori ogura (@pyopyopyon1) December 16, 2021

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Gallery 1 of 77

Click to skip























































































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Rogue One (2016)



Directed by Gareth Edwards

Cinematography by Greig Fraser pic.twitter.com/WcxnwLTzSj — Jackson Boren (@JacksonBoren) December 16, 2021

Loved it then, still love it now, but the shit from people after 100% turned me off Star Wars, which I've been a fan of – movies books and comics – since I was a kid in the 90s. People are gross and I was just done. Saw the rest of the movies. LOVE Rogue One. But…I'm done. https://t.co/rPnLke2jnl — Dar Sea (@AceCatLady) December 16, 2021

It’s no Rogue One but it’s quite good. https://t.co/UvFuT95mDO — Kael Newton (@KaelNewton) December 16, 2021

The new generation of Star Wars movies really had us with Rogue One, not gonna lie — Grapes (@grapes4grapes) December 16, 2021

After The Force Awakens and Rogue One landed back-to-back ten-figure hauls to combine for over $3 billion in theatrical takings, it looked as though Disney and Lucasfilm’s ambitious plan to release a new Star Wars movie every year had been justified right out of the gate. Of course, it hasn’t quite panned out like that, and based on the Rogue Squadron situation, we could be waiting a while for the next one.