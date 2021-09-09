Rosario Dawson Joins Disney’s Haunted Mansion Reboot

It’s been less than 24 hours since Loki favorite Owen Wilson was announced to have joined Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot, and another star that’s more than familiar with both Marvel and the Mouse House has now signed up. Per Deadline, Rosario Dawson is officially on board.

The Disney theme park adaptation trend continues, with Haunted Mansion joining a Jungle Cruise sequel on the docket, while two new Pirates of the Caribbean movies remain in development. That being said, Scarlett Johansson’s Tower of Terror finds itself in a difficult predicament after the actress sued the studio over Black Widow releasing on Premier Access, so that one might end up not happening.

There’s no word on the character Dawson will be playing. But we do know that LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish will head up the ensemble as a widower who used to believe in the supernatural, and a psychic who can talk to the dead, respectively. Shooting is penciled in to begin next month in New Orleans.

That would also appear to signal that Star Wars series Ahsoka won’t be shooting until the first quarter of 2022 at the earliest, but that’s not much of a surprise when Dawson remains the only talent officially attached to The Mandalorian spinoff. Justin Simien directs Haunted Mansion from a script by Kate Dippold, and let’s hope the new version is an upgrade on Eddie Murphy’s—which earned $182 million at the box office, but was widely panned by critics.