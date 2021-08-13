Disney Rumored To Have Canceled Scarlett Johansson’s Tower Of Terror

Towards the end of June, it was announced that Scarlett Johansson had signed on to produce and star in a Tower of Terror movie for Disney, based on the popular theme park attraction of the same name, marking the latest project seeking to capitalize on the resurgence of mining Disneyland IP for content after Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise and Justin Simien’s in-development The Haunted Mansion.

A two-time Academy Award nominated star known the world over for her decade-long stint as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Natasha Romanoff who boasts a solid track record in the action genre was reason enough to give Tower of Terror the benefit of the doubt, despite the basic premise hardly lending itself to an obvious blockbuster release.

However, a new rumor claims that the film has now been canceled outright after the actress filed a lawsuit against Disney for breach of contract after Black Widow was sent to Disney Plus Premier Access without her deal being amended or updated to reflect the changes, which now looks as though it’ll be settled out of court.

Bear in mind, this is only a rumor for now, but we did hear from our own sources two weeks ago that Tower of Terror had been placed on an indefinite hold until the situation had been resolved. Of course, it wouldn’t be a shock to anybody if the Mouse House were to cut ties with Johansson altogether now that so much dirty laundry had been aired in public, but the theme park adaptation has been in one form or another of development since 2015, so it could always rise from the abyss once again with another talent attached.