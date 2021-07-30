Scarlett Johansson’s Tower Of Terror Reportedly On Hold After Disney Lawsuit

Little over a month ago, it was announced that Scarlett Johansson was signed to star in and produce a Tower of Terror movie for Disney, which would be in keeping with the studio’s recent approach to big budget theme park adaptations.

Jungle Cruise hits theaters and Premiere Access today, boasting a high concept and the star-powered pairing of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, while acclaimed filmmaker Justin Simien’s The Haunted Mansion recently recruited two hugely talented stars in LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish to play the lead roles.

Tower of Terror occupies the middle ground, then, with Johansson being a two-time Academy Award nominee regarded as a phenomenal actress, who also happens to be an A-list movie star with a solid box office track record, thanks largely to her tenure as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Natasha Romanoff.

However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that any and all development on Tower of Terror has been halted in the wake of Johansson launching legal action against Disney for Black Widow’s hybrid release.

A Tower of Terror movie has been floating around the studio since 2015, but Johansson’s involvement was only made public towards the end of June, so it isn’t clear how far along the project was in terms of writing, design or even cast and crew members, but it wouldn’t be a shocking development either.

It’s not as if Disney would find themselves sued, offer a scathing rebuttal and then allow Scarlett Johansson to simply carry on with Tower of Terror as if nothing had happened, creating another potential point of contention between the warring parties.