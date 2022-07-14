Rumor Mill for new ‘Fantastic Four’ cast includes ‘Stranger Things’ actor Joe Keery

Marvel fans everywhere are postulating about who’s going to get cast in the next Fantastic Four movies, and it includes some surprising names.

The franchise doesn’t necessarily have the best track when it comes to movies, even though it’s one of Marvel’s best and oldest superhero teams. Some of that is due to the fact that the rights for the team fell to Fox and not Marvel Studios. However, that changed in March of 2019, when The Walt Disney Company acquired 21st Century Fox – meaning that the FF is now squarely in the hands of Marvel.

The reboot, which is currently in development, could be a real jumping-off point for a new actor. That means that the rumor mill is working overtime in terms of trying to figure out casting. The latest rumor puts Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) as Reed Richards, Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) as Sue Storm, and America’s favorite babysitter Joe Keery from Stranger Things as Johnny Storm.

The rumored cast (that should be taken with a grain of salt) for the Fantastic Four: Jamie Dornan as Reed Richards, Amanda Seyfried as Sue Storm, and Joe Keery as Johnny Storm. Should Spielberg join as producer, then Ben Grimm will be cast! Again, this is all a rumor. pic.twitter.com/6yTHw8wU6s — Fantastic Four Updates (@UpdatesForF4) July 14, 2022

Remember, these are just rumors, so don’t take this info to the bank, but while we’re talking rumors, here’s another big one regarding the movie – Steven Spielberg is attached.

Steven Spielberg possibly directing Fantastic Four would be mind blowing! — Jonathan Hallman (@Hallma7Jonathan) July 14, 2022

It’s kind of making people go nuts.

the steven spielberg as the director for fantastic four rumor is so fucking crazy like pic.twitter.com/1CR9YcIT0I — mark (@t4tpilled) July 14, 2022

steven spielberg doing fantastic four would actually be huge i hope it’s true — stephen (@multiofmad) July 14, 2022

The excitement is understandable. The franchise is beloved, but no movie has really captured the real fun of the group. In fact, there’s been quite a few stinkers over the years, dating all the way back to a low-budget take in 1994 that was never released.

In 2005, Jessica Alba and Chris Evans starred in a big-budget adaptation that did fairly well at the box office even though it didn’t become a fan favorite. It was popular enough to warrant a sequel called Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2007. The movie did not do great, though, and plans for more films were shelved until 2015 when it was tried again with Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan in the titular roles. That also bombed.

Of course, fans went wild when John Krasinski appeared as Reed Richards in the post-ending credits of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Before his appearance, there were rumors that he was going to play the role, but it looks like he might not be in the movie. Time will tell.

Regardless, the stage is set, and all Marvel has to do is release a passable version of the film, and it’ll probably be better than its predecessors. We’ll keep you posted on announcements as they come in.