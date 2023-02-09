Rumors of Andrew Garfield indulging his monstrous side sends fans into a tailspin

Although nothing has been confirmed, it took one little piece of gossip to send Andrew Garfield fans into a frenzy over the idea of him sharing the screen with another internet favorite, Oscar Isaac, as the monster to Isaac’s Dr. Frankenstein.

The rumors were initiated by the entertainment website Giant Freaking Robot who treated the information as an exclusive, citing “trusted and proven sources.” Yet to be corroborated, it didn’t take long before the rumors had spread like wildfire through Twitter, where people immediately jumped at the definitely alluring idea.

OSCAR ISAAC AS THE DOCTOR AND ANDREW GARFIELD AS THE MONSTER IN GUILHERMO TEL TORO'S FRANKENSTEIN?????#(2+#+#+ IF THIS IS TRUE I WILL GO INSANE — bea bond · tlou spoilers (@poeskys) February 8, 2023

The cherry on top? This Frankenstein film is allegedly set to be directed by Guillermo del Toro, the Award winning mind behind Pinocchio and The Shape of Water. With Oscar Isaac also reportedly attached, all the ingredients have apparently been gathered for a definite hit.

Rumors of a del Toro take on Frankenstein go as far back as 2013. Since then, the Mexican director has made four films, as well as written, developed, and worked on over ten other projects, from television to gaming. He’s a busy man, for sure. Frankenstein is currently listed on IMDb as being in “pre-production” which despite adding to the strength of the rumors, doesn’t tell us much about just how long it will be until this project is officially announced. After all, it sounds like del Toro has been eyeing the green monster for a while.

Still, these are the most solid rumors surrounding this project have ever been, which can be good news for the hopeful. One thing we do know for sure is that both Garfield and Isaac would do astounding jobs as the monster and Dr. Frankenstein, so all we can do now is cross our fingers for this all to become officialized .