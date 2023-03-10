Rumors of ‘Fantastic Four’ already getting a ‘Silver Surfer’ spinoff leave fans praying Marvel won’t let them down again

Pretty much everything about Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot is up in the air right now, with who’s playing the MCU’s version of the First Family still a mystery. All we do know for certain is that WandaVision director Matt Shakman is on course to direct. Although, if the latest intel is to be believed, this will be just the beginning of Shakman’s impact on this corner of the franchise as a dream spinoff may already be in the works. That’s right, Silver Surfer might be on his way.

As claimed by insider Jeff Sneider, Marvel Studios apparently has so much faith in Shakman that he’s secretly signed a multi-project deal that could see him follow Fantastic Four with Paul Bettany vehicle Vision Quest and a Silver Surfer TV series. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the Herald of Galactus getting his own project, but it had previously been talked about as a Special Presentation.

'FANTASTIC FOUR' director Matt Shakman is rumored to have signed a multi-project deal with Marvel, which could potentially include:



– Directing episodes of the 'VISION QUEST' series

– Executive producing a 'SILVER SURFER' series



(Via: https://t.co/slUx2yZR1x) pic.twitter.com/jac9Fhmvhv — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) March 10, 2023

This is exciting news on several fronts, then, as a series for the Surfer allows us even more time with the character than a 45-minute special. Plus, if Shakman is involved in it, that heavily suggests Norrin Radd could feature in some form in the Fantastic Four film. All in all, it’s no surprise that folks are getting extremely hyped over this rumor.

oh we WON https://t.co/CvlEUj4lr7 — ayden ᗢ | scream vi (@wandasson1) March 10, 2023

Wow that's an awesome deal .

How he handled WandaVision was pure genius. So he's the best guy to direct more of Paul Bettany's Vision Quest.

And Oh My God Silver Surfer series 🔥🔥🔥😍🥹🥵😭♥️ Finally — MovieFan (@MovieFan2320) March 10, 2023

Meanwhile, those over on Reddit, are speculating that Shakman overseeing the whole Fantastic Four-verse could be an indication that Marvel will be entrusting its sub-franchises to one key creative across the board.

All we can say is, Shakman’s pitch to Kevin Feige must’ve been something else.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a Silver Surfer solo project happening, as Fox tried to make one after 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer but it never ended up getting made. We’ve been burned before, then, so let’s hope Marvel doesn’t let down the fandom in the same way.