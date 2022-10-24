Latest Marvel News: An ‘X-Men’ veteran blasts ‘No Way Home’ as another comic book icon circles the rumor mill

In a shocking turn of events that we 100 percent definitely saw coming, certain sections of the Marvel fandom have gradually started turning against Spider-Man: No Way Home, widely regarded and heavily lauded as one of the MCU’s best-ever efforts.

The latest to state the case against the union of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire comes from a surprising source, with a veteran of the X-Men franchise voicing their disappointment with the end result. Elsewhere, another comic book icon is heavily rumored to debut on streaming, while the questions over Daredevil‘s canonicity continue.

No Way Home gets roasted… by a star of The New Mutants

Having played substantial roles in both the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones and muddled X-Men spinoff The New Mutants, Maisie Williams knows a thing or two about being involved in massive productions that do nothing but let the fans down once they’ve been able to see the end product for themselves.

Turning that notion on its head, the star slated the widely-beloved Spider-Man: No Way Home on a recent podcast appearance, naming it as one of the biggest disappointments she’d seen. Just like clockwork, though, the Twitterati started bringing up Williams’ participation in the aforementioned duds to undermine her thoughts on the multi-billion multiversal bonanza, even though everyone’s entitled to their own opinion.

Everybody’s gone Silver Surfin’, Silver Surfin’ Disney Plus

via 20th Century Fox

Ever since Disney completed its takeover of 20th Century Fox, MCU fans have been patiently waiting the first batch of iconic characters to make a splash under new management, but things could finally be picking up significant steam.

Of course, Deadpool 3 is already on the cards with Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, with Fantastic Four also having recently recruited WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman to direct, but a juicy rumor claimed that none other than Silver Surfer has a Special Presentation in the works for the Mouse House’s streaming service.

The speculation came with the caveat that it needs to release before February 2025’s FF reboot, too, which may have something to do with some tantalizing cosmic breadcrumbs that need to be dropped.

Is Daredevil MCU canon? Depends who you ask

via Marvel Television

Vincent D’Onofrio thinks it is, Marvel’s official website appeared to hint that it was, Charlie Cox claimed that it definitely wasn’t before sort of backtracking on his words but not quite, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law director Kat Coiro the latest to weigh in on whether the three-season Netflix favorite is tethered to the 616 universe in one way or another.

In typically confusing fashion, the filmmaker would neither confirm or deny a thing on pain of death from Kevin Feige, but having referenced the Netflix theme tune and set the Man Without Fear up to brawl in a hall before reducing it to an on-point gag, it’s clear that Daredevil’s previous appearances are being recognized and referenced within the MCU.

Even if you love Spider-Man: No Way Home, hate the Silver Surfer, and don't care whether or not Daredevil is canon, be sure to check back tomorrow for the latest roundup of Marvel news.