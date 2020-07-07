[SPOILERS] Rumored To Die In The Live-Action Spider-Verse Movie

After the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, rumors began flying that Sony Pictures were actively pursuing a live-action equivalent. Where the animated film brought together various comic book versions of Spider-Man, this would show Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland teaming up, as well as introducing a live-action Miles Morales.

It might sound unlikely, but Sony producer Amy Pascal was asked about whether it could happen and she didn’t rule it out, saying:

“There are [possibilities]. Everything is possible. It would be very interesting.”

Now, longtime gossip-hound Mikey Sutton is claiming that he knows about some major developments in the movie’s plot and says that the finale of the film will see Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man dying and that his death will cause Miles Morales to fully take on the mantle of Spidey, with his movies taking place in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man universe and showing him learning to become a hero. But while Morales’ stories will be set in their own universe, he’ll still be able to communicate with Holland’s MCU character via “magical or scientific” means.

I’ve got to be honest, this all sounds like wishful thinking to me. Every other indication we’ve heard is that Disney and Sony would like to have Miles Morales in the MCU proper rather than his own sub-universe. Plus, killing off Maguire’s Spider-Man to inspire Morales is pretty much a retread of the story of Into the Spider-Verse.

I doubt that much has been finalized about any live-action Spider-Man crossover yet, and we’ve yet to even receive official confirmation from Sony that Maguire or Garfield are interested in squeezing back into a Spider-Man costume. That being said, it’s believed that both of them are up for a return and are now in talks.

Regardless of the truth of any of this, it’d definitely be nice to catch up with Maguire’s Spider-Man as I (like many other people) have a big soft spot for the Raimi trilogy. Here’s hoping we hear more on this project soon.