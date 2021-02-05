Harry Potter Star Admits That He’s Only Seen The First 3 Movies

There are a huge number of actors that have no inclination whatsoever to watch any of their movies once they’ve finished working on them, and many of them find it difficult to even sit through the premiere. You can totally understand why, too, because there are a lot of people who don’t even like hearing a recording of their own voice, never mind sitting watching themselves on a giant screen for hours at a time.

When it comes to major franchises, the talent becomes increasingly unlikely to revisit the various installments given that they dedicated years and sometimes even decades of their lives and careers to one particular character, and they prefer to leave the work at the door. Harry Potter star Rupert Grint recently admitted that he definitely falls under that category, after revealing that he’s not even seen most of the Wizarding World blockbusters that kept him gainfully employed for over ten years.

“I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them. But now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her.”

The central trio of Harry Potter have gone to great lengths to try and distance themselves from their career-defining roles, but after it was confirmed that HBO Max are actively inviting pitches for TV shows set in the sprawling universe, talk of a return to the fold for Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson is only going to intensify.

For what it’s worth, the erstwhile Ron Weasley hasn’t definitively ruled out a comeback, but at this stage, we don’t even know what form the proposed HBO Max project is going to take, and it’s impossible to guess based on how expansive the mythology has proven to be. No matter what he does, though, the 32 year-old will never escape from the shadow of Harry Potter, but at least he’ll be able to enjoy the franchise with his daughter in the future.