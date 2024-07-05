‘Rush Hour 4’ release window, cast, and more

It’s been almost two decades since the last installment of the Rush Hour franchise, which in Hollywood years means we’re long overdue for a legacy sequel or reboot.

Rumors of a fourth Rush Hour movie have been circulating for years, though it seems the project has suffered multiple setbacks that have delayed the return of loveable (and hilarious) crime-fighters Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. While Rush Hour 4 has yet to be officially confirmed, we’ve heard from multiple people involved that the entry is in the works.

In 2012, Arthur M. Sarkissian — the producer behind all three Rush Hour films — stated that a fourth entry was being worked on, with Chan reaffirming that development in 2014.

Elsewhere, we’ve been fed small details as to when the film might arrive and who’ll be joining the cast, and while much of this remains up in the air, we’re taking a stab — based on breadcrumbs — at the release window, cast and more for Rush Hour 4.

Rush Hour 4 cast

While an official cast hasn’t been announced, we know that both Chan and Tucker — who co-starred in all three previous films — are on board for the potential sequel, since the actors’ have spoken enthusiastically about returning in the past. Chan, who portrays the character of Lee, has spoken about his involvement in reviewing scripts for the fourth movie, saying over the years that the team hasn’t quite nailed what Rush Hour 4 might entail.

In any case, Chan is on board to reprise the role, since he confirmed in 2022 that he is in talks for the fourth movie’s development. Chan said at the time that he was meeting with the filmmaker to discuss Rush Hour 4, though he didn’t identify which director that was. In 2017, Brett Ratner, who directed the first three films faced allegations of assault amid the #MeToo movement and hasn’t directed a movie since, so it’s unlikely he’ll be back.

For his part, co-star Tucker, who plays Detective James Carter, has also confirmed his willingness to reunite with Chan for the movie. In 2023, Tucker confirmed Rush Hour 4 was one of the movies on his horizon, saying he would name the movie as an upcoming project “because I love working with Jackie.”

Much less is known about the Rush Hour cast beyond Tucker and Chan. The duo are the only actors who’ve featured across all three installments, but Tzi Ma’s appearance in Rush Hour and Rush Hour 3 might suggest the actor will return for the upcoming project.

Rush Hour 4 release window

Any details around the release date of Rush Hour 4 are purely speculative, since we don’t even know what stage of production the film is in. If the filmmakers are looking to hit the nostalgia button with a premiere 20 years after Rush Hour 3, that might suggest a 2027 release date, but we don’t know for sure just yet.

Until then, fans will just have to wait for more breadcrumbs.

