Russell Crowe has been a busy man when it comes to comic-book movies. He impressed audiences back in 2013 with his performance as Jor-El in Man of Steel, going on to reprise the role in a voiceover in last year’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Right now he’s filming Sony’s Kraven the Hunter, where it seems he’s playing the Spider-Man villain’s father. But before all that he’s dipping his toe into the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder as the Greek god Zeus.

Crowe can be seen as Zeus midway through the trailer. We see his hand clutching a lightning bolt sizzling with energy, before turning to a cheering crowd in what seems to be Mount Olympus. Check out some images here:

Russell Crowe as Zeus in 'THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER'. pic.twitter.com/A03IGk9igq — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 18, 2022

It’s unknown what role Zeus and the Greek pantheon will play in Thor: Love and Thunder, though with Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher on the scene, fans are thinking he may not be sticking around for very long. After all, what better way to establish Gorr’s god-butchering credentials than to have him brutally slaughter one of the most powerful mythological deities?

But though the chances are slim, it’d be nice to get some focus on the MCU’s take on Marvel’s Zeus. In the original comics, the Greek gods hail from an alternative pocket dimension, and have frequently interacted with the 616 Earth. In an odd storyline, Zeus has become a hit in South Korea, making a name for himself as a celebrity known as “Storm.”

Fingers crossed Zeus doesn’t get butchered immediately, as the MCU can only be improved by the addition of Crowe.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.