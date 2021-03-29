Russell Crowe’s Reportedly Playing [SPOILERS] In Thor: Love And Thunder

This Monday saw the news break that Russell Crowe is joining the MCU for Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel was reportedly hoping to keep the Gladiator star’s involvement in the Chris Hemsworth vehicle under wraps, but the truth came out when the New Zealand actor was snapped on location down under with the cast and crew. Deadline then confirmed his hiring, though they noted his exact role is being kept under wraps.

But it hasn’t taken long for his role to have potentially been revealed. Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph took to Twitter shortly after the announcement to unveil what she’s heard about who Crowe is playing. According to Randolph’s intel, Crowe is set to feature in the movie as Greek god Zeus.

Zeus (if true, i guess God of Thunder to God of Thunder) — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 29, 2021

Obviously the potential inclusion of Zeus in Love and Thunder makes us wonder whether Hercules could also appear in the film. The Demi-God has long been rumored to join the MCU and he’s frequently both battled and joined forces with Thor. In fact, Zeus’ first appearance in modern Marvel comics came when he interrupted a fight between Thor and Herc and made them shake hands. It’s easy to imagine a scene like this being given an extra comedic spin by director Taika Waititi.

Zeus would also be a perfect role for Crowe as it could be a great bit of meta-casting after he played the father of another powerful hero over in the DC universe – Jor-El in Man of Steel. What’s more, the Greek gods factoring into Love and Thunder would add up with the fact that Christian Bale is playing Gorr the God Butcher, a villain dedicated to wiping out the universe’s deities. Thor may have to team up with the Greek pantheon to stop him.

Love and Thunder will also co-star Natalie Portman as the Thor-ified Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Other big names stopping by for cameos include Matt Damon, reprising his turn as Fake Loki from Ragnarok. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to strike theaters on May 6th, 2022.