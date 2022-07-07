Russell Crowe would stand outside Tessa Thompson’s trailer to practice his Zeus lightning bolts

As Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder is nearing its theatrical release in the USA, the cast shared more behind-the-scenes details that happened during the shooting for the upcoming film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tessa Thompson, the actress behind King Valkeryi, talked about her co-star Russell Crowe and how she’d see him rehearsing outside her trailer. According to Thompson, she’d see the New Zealand actor practicing throwing lightning bolts outside and found it really cute.

“He would sometimes stand outside of my trailer, practicing. He’d be in his tennis skirts with his little tendrils… It was the cutest thing.”

Russell Crowe will make his MCU debut in the new Thor film as the Greek God Zeus. It was confirmed in the trailer that he and Thor will have a confrontation, where Crowe strips off the MCU hero’s clothes. In an interview with Studio 10 in Australia, film director Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth joked about how they managed to convince Crowe to be involved, saying he’d do it if he got to strip Thor.

Thor Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the Thor franchise and the second Thor film that Waititi has worked on. The film stars Hemsworth, reprising his role as the God of Thunder, Thor, and Natalie Portman, reprising her role as Jane Foster who’s now The Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now showing in some theaters around the world and will be released in the USA on July 8, 2022.