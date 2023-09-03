Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s best movies together

With chemistry to die for, it's no wonder filmmakers pair up Gosling and Stone so often.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have appeared together in only three movies, but if it seems like more, that’s because everyone agrees that they smolder on the big screen. Here’s how their trio of collaborations size up.

3. Gangster Squad

Gangster Squad – bar scene

This 2013 crime thriller underperformed at the box office, with critics lamenting the by-the-numbers plotting and poor characterization. Though they share little screen time, Gosling and Stone offer good value. The schlocky dialog of their most compelling scene together would be a hospital pass to other, less talented actors, but the pair rise above the middling material, and the result is a scene that fairly crackles with sexual tension.

2. Crazy, Stupid, Love

Crazy, Stupid, Love – trailer

Gosling and Stone’s first outing remains as delightful today as it was on release in 2011, with Gosling playing Jacob, a womanizer who gets rejected by Hannah (Stone). While the movie’s A-plot largely focuses on the fortunes in love of Cal (Steve Carell) and Emily (Julianne Moore), Gosling and Stone are a delight to watch, as they reunite after time apart and – instead of jumping straight into the sack – talk about the sex instead, and ultimately fall asleep in each other’s arms. Dirty Dancing will never land the same way again.

1. La La Land

La La Land – trailer

This Academy Award-winning musical comedy is still the go-to movie for Gosling/Stone shippers. The story – about Gosling’s frustrated jazz pianist and Stone’s wannabe Hollywood actor – is irresistible, and though the ending is telegraphed, fans will know La La Land is all about the journey, not the destination. The critics concurred, with Academy Awards for Stone and director Damien Chazelle, as well as a nomination for Gosling.