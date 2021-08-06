Ryan Gosling Reportedly In Talks To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe

A major Hollywood actor may soon be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Ryan Gosling is reportedly in discussions with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to join the MCU, according to a Giant Freakin Robot report. The report does not say what type of role Gosling would take on if he signs, but Gosling’s inclusion in the series would likely be a huge coup for Marvel, which has already cast dozens of stars in various roles over the first three phases of the MCU.

Gosling has twice been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor, first for his role in Half Nelson (2007) and then again for La La Land (2017). His performances as Seb Wilder in La La Land garnered him near universal praise and a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a musical or comedy film.

While the role Gosling would fill is unknown, as is whether he will actually join the MCU, his dry humor and impressive acting chops across multiple genres would likely help any movie. He also would fit in the third Deadpool movie, where he would join fellow Canadian and fellow Ryan, Ryan Reynolds, who fans sometimes confuse Gosling for (and vice versa). Gosling could also fit right into the reboot of Fantastic Four as Mister Fantastic, Doctor Doom, or Human Torch, the latter of which Captain America actor Chris Evans portrayed in two films before he landed the gig as the First Avenger.

Whether Ryan Gosling ultimately debuts in the MCU remains to be seen, but many fans would assuredly love to see it happen.