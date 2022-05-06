Ryan Gosling sports a jacket and Chris Evans an ’80s mustache in ‘The Gray Man’ magazine cover

In July, cinemagoers will be treated to Anthony and Joe Russo’s latest action movie The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in one of the most ambitious spy-thriller projects in recent memory.

From the tried and tested directors of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame comes a Netflix adaptation of Mark Greaney’s best-selling 2009 novel The Gray Man. The story follows Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), one of the CIA’s most skilled black ops agents, who uncovers dark secrets within the organization and goes on the run when one of his former colleagues Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) leads a manhunt to apprehend him.

The movie’s main stars grace the latest issue of Empire Magazine. Gosling looks every bit the hardened spy with his sports jacket, while Evans looks like a cool dad from the ’80s with his over-the-top toothbrush mustache.

In fairness, though, Evans’ brooding game is on point and in keeping with the generic action movie villain. The mustache might also be a testament to Lloyd Hansen’s erratic and unhinged nature, something the movie is setting up as the counterpoint to Gosling’s calculating protagonist.

The flick is being marketed as one of Netflix’s most expensive originals to date, but with Russos directing and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely — the pair’s collaborators on the last two Avengers movies — writing the screenplay, fans are already feeling the hype for The Gray Man, even though we’ve yet to see the first trailer.

The Gray Man opens in theaters for a limited release on July 15 before makings its way to Netflix on July 22.