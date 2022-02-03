Red Notice did exactly what was expected of it by becoming the most-watched original movie in Netflix history, even if it came perilously close to losing top spot in shockingly quick time to Adam McKay’s disaster comedy Don’t Look Up.

As a mega budget, globetrotting caper boasting a cavalcade of A-list stars, there’s only one type of movie that stands a chance of dislodging Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot from the top spot. Enter The Gray Man; a mega budget, globetrotting caper boasting a cavalcade of A-list stars.

Not only that, but the Russo brothers are behind the camera on the literary adaptation that’s already been pegged as the first installment in a multi-film franchise. As part of the 2022 preview that dropped earlier today, we’ve gotten our first look at several of The Gray Man‘s many stars, as you can see below.

'The Gray Man' first look reveals Netflix's new biggest movie ever 1 of 6

Click to skip









Click to zoom

Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Regé-Jean Page will be joined by Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Alfre Woodward and many more, with the plot following Gosling’s double-crossed CIA veteran Court Gentry.

Forced on the run, he finds himself pursued to the ends of the earth by Evans’ Lloyd Hansen, still impossible handsome despite the 1980s porn star mustache, in a $200 million epic that comes burdened with high expectations.