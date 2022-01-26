‘Don’t Look Up’ fails to dislodge ‘Red Notice’ as Netflix’s biggest movie ever

The combined star power of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot teaming up for the most expensive blockbuster in Netflix history virtually guaranteed that Red Notice was going to become the platform’s biggest movie ever from the second the project was first announced.

That’s exactly what it did, with the globetrotting action blockbuster racking up a massive 364 million hours of streaming time in the first 28 days it was available. However, there was genuine belief that the A-list trio would lose the crown much faster than anybody could have predicted, thanks to Adam McKay’s star-studded disaster comedy Don’t Look Up.

In fact, as recently as last week it looked as though Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s cross-country journey to warn the American people of their impending destruction was poised to topple Red Notice, but the latest data reveals the apocalyptic satire has fallen agonizingly short.

As per Netflix’s updated rankings, Don’t Look Up topped out at 359.8 million hours when it reached the 28-day milestone, putting it just over 4 million hours behind Red Notice on the all-time rankings. Rawson Marshall Thurber can breathe easy knowing his $200 million extravaganza remains top dog for now, but that’s heaped even more pressure on the back-to-back sequels planned to shoot next year.