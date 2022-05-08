Ryan Gosling would love to see ‘The Gray Man’ become a franchise

Ryan Gosling doesn’t make a great deal of blockbusters, with Blade Runner 2049 the only movie of his career that cost more than $100 million to produce, with Gangster Squad the sole other entry on his filmography that ticks the action-packed, effects-driven box. Of course, that’s all set to change when The Gray Man comes to Netflix this summer, and the star hopes it’s only the beginning.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been teasing the globetrotting espionage adventure as the launchpad for a potential multi-film series since before shooting even wrapped, and should it perform anywhere near as well as spiritual predecessor Red Notice, then further installments are virtually guaranteed.

Speaking to Empire, Gosling outlined his hopes to play Court Gentry (known as Sierra Six) at least one more time, with a brand new image also arriving as part of the bargain, which you can see below.

“I loved making this film. I’d love to do it again. I’m hoping we can bump Six up to a name status at some point, just for his own sanity.”

The two-time Academy Award nominee also described his character as someone who “just wants to have the right to sit on the couch and watch Netflix like the rest of us”. While that hardly sounds like the leading man of a franchise, Gosling’s back catalogue speaks for itself to ensure that we’re going to get a strong performance in among the requisite running, gunning, and ass-kicking The Gray Man is obligated to provide Netflix subscribers.