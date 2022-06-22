Barbie is one of the most anticipated movies of the next few years. Based on the legendary plastic doll line of the same name, the movie has become a focus of widespread curiosity due to its unexpectedly large, star-studded cast. And now, set photos are slowly starting to appear, giving fans a tantalizing glimpse of what the film will look like. And new pictures from the set give us a glimpse of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie wearing pretty unique cowboy-inspired outfits.

Released by the Daily Mail, the photos show Ryan and Margot in character as Barbie and Ken. The pair are clad in matching white cowboy hats. They also have matching pink bandannas around their necks. Ryan is wearing a classic singing cowboy-style black jacket with white floral detailing and a snazzy white tassel fringe. Robbie completes her outfit with a (fittingly) Barbie pink top and pants combo.

Interestingly, these photos feature Robbie in the same outfit she was spotted in earlier this month, which suggests that this outfit, or variations on it, will be seen a lot during the film’s runtime. The Barbie movie has received near- constant press due to its strange production history. Directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the film has an all-star cast including Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and Simu Liu as another Ken. Also confirmed to appear are America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, and Will Ferrell. Little is known about the film’s storyline at the current time.

The film is co-produced by Mattel Films, Heyday Films, and Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment. The film is currently scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.