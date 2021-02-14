Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Deadpool’s Fifth Anniversary With Hilarious Post

Would you believe it’s been five years since Deadpool first hit theaters? The Merc with a Mouth’s solo movie changed the superhero cinema world so much that it’s hard to remember a time before Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson wasn’t one of the most popular Marvel heroes around, or back when his only appearance was in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Yes, this weekend marks the fifth anniversary of the Tim Miller film and Reynolds has honored the occasion, as you would expect from the guy, with a hilarious tweet. He took to Twitter to post an old letter from a young fan named Hunter, alongside the actor’s own belated response.

“Five years later, I’m still in awe of Deadpool fans,” the Canadian star began. “Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly.”

In his reply, Reynolds gets us all nostalgic for 2016, with mentions of dabbing, Vines and shaking hands with people. Check it out in the tweet below:

Five years later, I’m still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly. pic.twitter.com/xYh1XChIb3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 13, 2021

The actor also pokes fun at the current transition period that Deadpool is stuck in right now, as Marvel Studios figure out what to do with the R-rated character and where exactly he can fit into their plans for their ever-expanding franchise. In his letter, Reynolds promises Deadpool 3 will be out in 2020, which it would’ve been if not for Disney’s acquisition of Fox. Speaking of which, the actor jokes that he couldn’t imagine making a DP flick under the Mouse House.

While it won’t be here for a while, development on Deadpool 3 is still progressing. Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin are attached to write the script, replacing Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who penned the first two. Unfortunately, it won’t be shooting until at least 2022, which means it’ll release in 2023 at the earliest, but fans are hoping for a brief cameo from Ryan Reynolds somewhere else in the MCU – maybe Doctor Strange 2 or Spider-Man 3 – before then.