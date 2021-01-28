Ryan Reynolds Says Deadpool 3 Was Supposed To Be A Wolverine Road Trip Movie

After it was revealed late last year that Emmy-winning Bob’s Burgers writers the Molyneux sisters had been hired to pen the script for Deadpool 3, there was a sense of renewed hope that some additional updates would be arriving imminently.

However, the Merc with a Mouth’s slow crawl towards the MCU continues on. In fact, at this point, the entire history of Deadpool 3 consists of Ryan Reynolds revealing that he’d held talks with Marvel Studios in December 2019, before the aforementioned scribes were hired nearly a year later.

Obviously, that’s hardly encouraging for fans, who’ve been waiting for what feels like forever to see the movie, and here to make that wait even more unbearable is Reynolds himself, who’s taken to Twitter today to reveal that we missed out on what could’ve been an incredible threequel as back before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was set to be a road trip movie featuring Wolverine.

It’s critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference. In case that’s not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 28, 2021

Of course, a Logan/Wade Wilson team-up is something that fans have been dying to see for a long time now, and to know it could’ve happened is definitely heartbreaking. Especially now since we know we’ll never see such a thing come to fruition, what with Deadpool 3 presumably taking a totally different shape under the guidance of Marvel Studios and Hugh Jackman retired from the role of Wolverine.

No doubt whatever Kevin Feige and his team are cooking up for the threequel will be pretty exciting, too, but this still seems like a real missed opportunity and with this now out in the open, it only makes the wait to finally see Reynolds suit up again as Deadpool that much more difficult. But at least know it’s going to happen – it’s just a matter of when.