Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Now In Development At Marvel Studios

There’ve been a few stories of late speculating on how Disney were going to introduce Deadpool to the MCU, from a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to the idea that two different versions of Deadpool could exist concurrently. Those permutations succinctly illustrate the challenging task of bringing the character to Disney screens, more so than their comparable integration of Spider-Man. And while the studio’s buyout of Fox had initially put the brakes on Mr. Pool’s third outing, according to Ryan Reynolds, those brakes have now been released.

Earlier this week, the actor guested on Live With Kelly and Ryan, where he confirmed that work on Deadpool 3 is now underway, saying:

“Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

Not yet in production, and not yet with a confirmed release date, but it’s definitely in development (which, if you’ll recall, We Got This Covered first told you back in October, so this seems to confirm our scoop). It’s more promising for fans than the status quo that existed before, too, with the aforementioned Fox acquisition placing many properties into an uncertain limbo. Given Deadpool’s repeated financial success, it would’ve been hard for Disney not to tap into it themselves, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the creative direction they’re going to take it in.

Could they really stomach the level of wall-breaking self-flagellation that propelled DP to superhero stardom? I’d wager a company of their gargantuan size could survive it. What would an R-rated Disney movie look like, though? It’s a weird proposition, but their decision to devour one of their biggest filmmaking rivals entailed a changing kind of responsibility, now having to accommodate audiences once alien to them. Which is inherently what they wanted to do – multinationals want to grow bigger, because they want more. Deadpool 3 will be a nervous step into a brave new world for film’s biggest pie-fiend, but we’re excited to see what they have planned for us regardless.