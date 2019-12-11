The MCU Might Feature Two Different Deadpools

The debate on how to best bring Deadpool into the MCU has been waging on for a while now. It seems that there are two prevailing ways as to how this might happen, though. According to our sources – the same ones who told us the real Mandarin will be the villain of Shang-Chi and that Wiccan will debut in WandaVision, both of which we now know to be true – the first one includes Stephen Strange meeting Wade Wilson in Fox’s X-Universe at some point during his trip through the many realities connected to the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This iteration of the Merc would then eventually hop on over to the main universe.

The far more intriguing option, however, involves the incorporation of two different Deadpools. While there’s no guarantee that this will happen, it’s reportedly been discussed as a legitimate path the filmmakers could take. Both iterations of the character will, of course, be played by Ryan Reynolds and here’s how it would work.

If this is the route they head down, then apparently, the X-Universe Deadpool will cameo briefly in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and then never pop up again. The Deadpool who will then join the MCU will be one who’s apparently been in that cinematic universe the whole time (as Marvel did with Spider-Man), instead of making the superhero some sort of inter-dimensional traveller who hops from one universe to the next.

From what we understand, the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will also feature the Merc, will go some way to explaining how DP ultimately ends up in the MCU, but it certainly sounds like the studio is getting closer to figuring it all out. Be it either having him cross over from the X-Universe to the main one or just by having it so he’s existed in the MCU all along.

Tell us, though, would you like to see two versions of Deadpool featured in the Doctor Strange sequel, even if only for a brief time, or is one more than enough? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!