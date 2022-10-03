Ryan Reynolds doesn’t see the issue with ‘Deadpool 2’ synopsis on Disney Plus

As an award-winning marketing executive who prides himself on crafting bespoke and regularly hilarious promos for all of the companies he’s invested in, Ryan Reynolds knows a thing or two about capturing the imagination with something as innocuous as a 30-second TV spot or even a brief logline. That being said, he doesn’t seem to understand why Disney Plus would “deliberately” spoil Deadpool 2 before subscribers have even had a chance to watch the movie.

The actor, producer, and all-round business mogul always goes out of his way to make sure anything related to the Merc with a Mouth is pulled right out of the top drawer, something that was reiterated yet again last week when Hugh Jackman was confirmed to be returning as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated installment.

And yet, Reynolds couldn’t help but speak out on the egregious level of spoilers being showcased on the Disney Plus interface, but of course, his tongue remained planted firmly in cheek.

Obviously you haven’t seen the movie. This is nothing but spoilers. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 2, 2022

If you’re not in the mood for squinting your eyes, then you can check out the 100 percent accurate Deadpool 2 synopsis below.

“After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Miami’s hottest bartender, whole also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the Yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

As far as we can remember, that might not be a timeline of events that actually unfolds in the comic book sequel, but it’s one hell of a summary. It’s typical for Deadpool’s existence on the Mouse House’s streaming service to keep his famed anarchic streak intact, and it’s a tactic we’d be happy to see applied to a random selection of film and television titles in the library for no other reason than sh*ts and giggles.