Ryan Reynolds Fans Are Loving The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Trailer

By 1 hour ago
The first trailer for buddy sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard dropped not long ago, and it looks like a solid slice of undemanding summer entertainment. In a deviation from the first movie, it seems as though Ryan Reynolds’ Michael Bryce is trying to get himself out of the bodyguarding business, but obviously things don’t go to plan.

This time around, he appears to be buddying up with Salma Hayek’s Sonia Kincaid for at least the first two acts of the story, before Samuel L. Jackson’s Darius enters the fray. Anyone that’s seen Desperado, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or Everly will be fully aware that Hayek can more than hold her own in the action genre, and that certainly seems to be the case here.

Not a lot of plot details were revealed during the new promo, but when you’ve got Reynolds and Jackson riffing off each other in an action comedy, then there’s no real need to. The bickering central duo are pretty much the entire selling point of the series, and it’s not as if the first film had a particularly memorable plot, either. Naturally, fans are loving The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard so far, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Almost all of the footage focuses on the central trio with only a brief glimpse at Antonio Banderas’ villain, and no sign of Morgan Freeman’s mysterious role. Given that The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard hits theaters on June 16th, though, there’s going to be at least one more full-length trailer between now and then as the marketing campaign kicks off in earnest, with the movie just over two months away from release.

