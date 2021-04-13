Watch: Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Trailer Teases Buddy Sequel Antics

Over the last year, we’ve become so accustomed to high profile movies being pushed back, that it comes as a surprise when one of them actually moves forward. That’s been the case with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson’s buddy sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which was recently shifted to June 16th from August 13th.

We were due the first look at some official footage seeing as the entire marketing campaign to this point has consisted of a solitary image, and the movie is set to hit the big screen just nine weeks from tomorrow. So, how is The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard shaping up? Well, based on the trailer above, it looks to deliver exactly what audiences who got a kick out of the first film are looking for.

The plot of The Hitman’s Bodyguard was formulaic to say the least, and the action sequences were more than a little derivative and uninspired, but luckily, the crackling chemistry between Reynolds and Jackson was there to elevate the material. Both actors do some of their best work when they’re allowed to cut loose and riff on improv-heavy and creatively worded insults, which is exactly what we seem to be getting with the second outing.

The supporting cast is also a major upgrade, with Salma Hayek receiving an increase in screen time, and any mid-budget actioner is going to benefit from the presence of Antonio Banderas, Richard E. Grant, Frank Grillo and Morgan Freeman. It’s the start of a big summer, too, for both the two leads and the industry in general as business finally begins to pick up, with Jackson’s Spiral landing next month and Reynolds’ Free Guy finally arriving in August, while The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is nestled comfortably in between.