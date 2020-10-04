Watch: Ryan Reynolds Trolls Movie Delays In New Free Guy Trailer

It’s obviously been a terrible year for humans as a whole, especially with the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has infected 35 million people around the world and racked up a death toll of over 1 million. Because of this, it goes without saying that plenty of folks have continued to practice social distancing by avoiding outings altogether, putting quite a strain on the entertainment industry – especially movie theaters.

With so many cinemas just recently re-opening after months of closure, it’s been hard to tell what the future holds for them, but weak turnouts for the smattering of high-profile releases so far have led many to worry that major chains like Regal and AMC won’t make it through the pandemic. It’s understandable that production companies aren’t feeling particularly comfortable releasing big titles in a time when so few people are willing to take the risk and watch a film on the big screen, but the widespread delays of upcoming pics could be the final nail in the coffin for theaters.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a worldwide issue if everyone’s favorite Canadian actor, Ryan Reynolds, didn’t find a way to chime in on it, right? In a teaser for an incoming Free Guy trailer, he’s decided to troll us all about the non-stop delays – and the world expects nothing less at this point.

The promo sees director Shawn Levy, Reynolds and various other actors from the film recording a collection of lines for upcoming release dates, such as Christmas, next Valentine’s Day and “before the asteroid hits.” It seems they’ve covered all of the bases for now, so if anything were to happen during a year so full of uncertainty, at least they’ve managed to take a lighthearted approach to a potential delay.

For the time being, though, Free Guy remains on track to meet its December 11th release date, but anything could happen between now and then, naturally. In the meantime, we can look forward to the full new trailer at some point tomorrow.