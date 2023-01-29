Ryan Reynolds jets in with ‘Deadpool 3’ director for Wrexham’s biggest game in over 20 years

Anyone questioning Ryan Reynolds‘ commitment to Wrexham should have any doubts dispelled by the fact the A-list superstar has jetted in for the team’s FA Cup match, made an appearance on long-running TV series Match of the Day, and then plans to jet back across the pond immediately after the final whistle blows.

Docuseries Welcome to Wrexham has turned the Welsh soccer club into a global sensation, which comes with the territory when the team is co-owned by Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney. Today has a different feel, though, with the team playing in the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2000.

Not only that, but Reynolds brought along a friend to take in the action, one who also happens to be Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy.

The bad news is that Wrexham went a goal down to opponents Sheffield United within the first 60 seconds of the game, but there’s still a long way to go. At the time of writing, at least. Reynolds and Levy won’t be talking shop, although we’d love to be a fly on the wall to hear what they’re cooking up for the R-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel while shivering in the brisk Welsh air on a Sunday afternoon.

Maybe one day we’ll see Hugh Jackman show up at the Racecourse Ground, the oldest soccer stadium on the planet, but let’s hope Wrexham manage to dig out a victory against their more illustrious opponents to send the fans and chairman home happy.