These days, Ryan Reynolds is not just a household name in Hollywood, but also a serious businessman through his investments in companies like Mint Mobile. Of course, what he’s done over the past couple of years to promote these ventures can be categorized as anything but serious, though no one could deny that his comedic approach has yielded great results.

In fact, using celebrity colleagues like Hugh Jackman and their fake public feud for the Aviation Gin ads has been nothing short of a stroke of genius. Only recently, the Deadpool star scored yet another successful and viral advertisement by seemingly having one of his daughters direct the latest Mint Mobile ad. But it seems as far as the marketing for the telecommunication company is involved, Ryan is just getting warmed up.

Yesterday, fellow Canadian actor and comedian Dave Foley took to Twitter to ask Ryan if switching to Mint Mobile would be enough to grant him a place in one of the company’s future ads. Reynolds was quick to accept this offer, and within a span of five hours, posted a photo of Foley shooting the next Mint Mobile ad.

Now, I know what you’re thinking; there’s no way that this wasn’t pre-arranged. Because if not, even for someone as eccentric as Reynolds who usually undermines every convention in the rulebook, this has got to set some kind of world record.

That being said, we’re talking about Ryan Reynolds here, so at least on paper, this definitely sounds like something he’d do.