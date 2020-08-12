Ryan Reynolds Launches New Streaming Service, Only Has 1 Movie

Every tech company needs a streaming service. Or so says Ryan Reynolds.

He does have a point, too. Indeed, in recent months, the streaming market has been flooded with a ton of new platforms all hoping to become the next Netflix. Some have been successful, others not so much. But the trend shows no signs of slowing down and hoping to get in on the fun, Mr. Reynolds has now launched one of his own.

Taking to Twitter, the Deadpool star has announced the debut of Mint Mobile +. Billed as the “world’s most affordable streaming service,” the actor is inviting his fans to “binge over 80 minutes of Ryan Reynolds” in “2003 DVD quality.” Seriously, we’re not kidding. Just see for yourself below…

Every tech company needs a streaming service. So… introducing Mint Mobile +. The world’s most affordable streaming service! pic.twitter.com/lSMzeurKp8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 12, 2020

One visit to mintmobileplus.com will show you that Reynolds isn’t joking. The platform actually exists and is, indeed, streaming one of his movies. That movie is Foolproof, a 2003 film that you may not be familiar with. The comedy/crime pic didn’t do particularly well with critics, but for an easy and mostly enjoyable watch featuring a pre-A-List Ryan Reynolds, it’s worth checking out.

You can be sure that the actor’s massive fanbase will be doing just that, too, as it could be a while before they see him in anything new. Though he has a whole bunch of projects lined up, the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed many of them. Next up, though, is Free Guy. Which, if all goes as planned, will hit theaters on December 11th.

In the meantime, feel free to check out Ryan Reynolds in Foolproof if you’ve got some time to kill. It might not be his best piece of work, but it’s certainly harmless enough.