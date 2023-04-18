Ryan Reynolds muddies the multiversal waters explaining how Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine fits into the MCU

One of the first things Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman did when confirming that Wolverine would finally be making the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut we never thought would happen in Deadpool 3 was to clarify that it wouldn’t impact the events of Logan.

To be fair, it was a fairly easy thing to sidestep given that James Mangold’s Academy Award-nominated swansong for the mutton-chopped mutant takes place in 2029, with the current MCU timeline finally catching up after Avengers: Endgame‘s five-year time-jump. However, with rumors of the TVA hunting down the Merc with a Mouth, things could be about to get a lot murkier.

Speaking to ET Canada, Reynolds did anyone seeking to figure out how exactly the ageless Wolverine fits into the MCU given that he’s been on roughly a dozen X-Men adventures over at 20th Century Fox already, but he did hint we’ll be getting a new spin on an established icon.

via 20th Century Fox

“We’ve wanted to this this for decades…it’s weirdly the perfect time. I never stopped. I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet. Timing’s the big one. I think he was ready. I think he was excited. And what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he’s left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he’s really excited to do.”

Is it the OG Wolverine, a variant plucked from a movie past, or a brand new iteration of a familiar face we’ve never seen before? Knowing how Deadpool works, it’s impossible to predict, which only serves to make the mouthwatering team-up all the more exciting.